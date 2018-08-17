  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Gaming Control Board, Penn National Gaming, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Sports Betting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Penn National Gaming is the first casino operator in Pennsylvania to apply for a license to offer sports betting in the state, now that regulators cleared it to begin.

Penn National submitted a 107-page application to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Friday.

A gaming board spokesman says Penn National’s application is unlikely to get approval before October. Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi already offer sports betting, and it is expected to start Sept.1 in West Virginia.

Earlier this week, the gaming board approved a set of regulations to allow sports betting to start. Penn National and the other owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 licensed casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting in the state.

Pennsylvania lawmakers last year legalized sports betting and slapped a 34 percent tax rate on it.

