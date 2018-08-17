Filed Under:Pennsylvania, Sinkhole

OLD FORGE, Pa. (AP) – Firefighters in northeastern Pennsylvania rescued a dog trapped in a sinkhole.

WNEP-TV reports Tom Borthwick was getting ready to cut the grass at his Old Forge home when he saw a sinkhole on his property. Borthwick looked inside the hole and was surprised to see his son’s 14-year-old Husky, Damon, had fallen into the hole.

Borthwick called police and the fire department after the discovery.

A firefighter dropped into the sinkhole, put a harness around the tired dog and got it out. Lt. Ron Coles says the rescue was easy.

husky sinkhole rescue Firefighters Come To The Rescue When Husky Gets Trapped In Sinkhole

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Authorities believe the sinkhole was caused by heavy rain.

