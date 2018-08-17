PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to visit the best chocolatiers around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate shops in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. The Milk Shake Factory

Topping the list is The Milk Shake Factory. Located downtown at 314 Fifth Ave. in the Tower at PNC Plaza, it is the highest rated chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 1914 as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop, this business is still family owned and has a second location on the South Side. Stop in for desserts, ice cream sundaes and gourmet milkshakes. According to its website, this shop’s chocolate is made locally in its chocolate factory and hand dipped in the store. Look for a wide variety of items including truffles and barks.

2. Le Petit Chocolat & Cafe

Next up is South Side’s Le Petit Chocolat & Cafe, situated at 2004 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

The artisan chocolates are hand dipped and feature premium fillings like candied ginger, toasted hazelnuts and sweet berry puree. Other choices include dried fruits, butter toffee and more. Cupcakes come in flavors such as chocolate-covered strawberry, mango, lemon meringue and caramel apple. Visit its website for a full line of offerings and more information.

3. Sinful Sweets Chocolate Company

Downtown’s Sinful Sweets Chocolate Company, located at 539 Liberty Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop four stars out of 103 reviews.

Try chocolate truffles, bark, fruit and fudge or opt for a chocolate-covered pretzel or slice of bacon. Specialty options, like bacon peanut butter s’mores, peanut butter Rice Krispie treats and chocolate-dipped jalapeños are also on offer.

“This is my favorite sweet treat shop downtown!” wrote Yelper Kaitlin B. “Not only do they have ice cream, but they have many baked goods/chocolate goods as well, such as chocolate-covered marshmallows and edible cookie dough!”

4. Mon Aimee Chocolat

Mon Aimee Chocolat in Strip District is another go-to, with four stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2101 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

Mon Aimee sources its chocolates from 26 countries and offers artisanal and savory chocolates, truffles, bars, barks and molds and homemade creations, per its website. Fresh gelato and baking chocolates like chocolate chips, dessert chunks, fondant, cocoa nibs and cocoa butter are also available.