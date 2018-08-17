Filed Under:Leechburg Road, Local TV, New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a crash early Friday morning in New Kensington.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Leechburg Road around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a pickup truck had crashed into a railing just outside a building that houses two businesses, including a beer distributor. The building itself did not appear to be damaged.

leechburgrdcrash Police: Drunk Drivers Joyride Ends With Crash In New Kensington

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Police say before the crash, the truck hit two cars on another part of Leechburg Road.

Police say the driver went on a joyride before jumping a curb and crashing into the railing.

The truck was apparently stuck after the crash and was not immediately towed away.

 

 

