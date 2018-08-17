Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after a crash early Friday morning in New Kensington.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Leechburg Road around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a pickup truck had crashed into a railing just outside a building that houses two businesses, including a beer distributor. The building itself did not appear to be damaged.

Police say before the crash, the truck hit two cars on another part of Leechburg Road.

Police say the driver went on a joyride before jumping a curb and crashing into the railing.

The truck was apparently stuck after the crash and was not immediately towed away.