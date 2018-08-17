Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three lanes of Highway 175 at Masters in Southeast Dallas were shut down for a while Friday afternoon due to a watermelon spill.

Boxes of watermelons fell out of a truck carrying them down the road.

Chopper11 showed an officer kicking large chunks of watermelon off the highway and into the grass.

There were no reports of injuries, but at least one report of sticky shoes.

Some drivers didn’t see what was happening until they got a little too close and officers guided them into another lane.

By 2:30 p.m. the road was cleared of any large chunks and the lanes were back open.

People watching the view from Chopper11 on Facebook Live got a chuckle out of seeing the officer kicking the watermelon pieces.

On person suggested the Cowboys should sign him up!

