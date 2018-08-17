  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he is canceling his plans for a military parade through the streets of Washington because the price was “ridiculously high.”

On Twitter, Trump accused local politicians of price gouging, although the projected $92 million cost was largely attributed to Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment and personnel.

Trump tweeted “maybe we will do something next year when the cost comes WAY DOWN.”

The Defense Department had already said the parade wouldn’t happen this year.

Trump had called for the patriotic show of force last year after watching France’s Bastille Day celebration in the center of Paris at the invitation of the French president. But the project has been beset with logistical hurdles, such as the damage heavy tanks would do to city streets and an exorbitant price tag.

