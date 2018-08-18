Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA) — An 11-year-old boy dying from leukemia wants to cover his casket in racing stickers.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports 11-year-old Caleb Hammond was diagnosed with leukemia at age 9.

After about a year and a half of trying various treatments that weren’t helping, Caleb and his family had to decide whether or not to try more treatments, knowing they wouldn’t cure him.

On a GoFundMe page, Caleb’s family says what Caleb wanted to do most was go home and spend time with his family and siblings.

Now, Caleb is asking people to send him racing stickers to put on his casket after he dies.

Team Kids With Cancer Racing 46-7 even organized an event called “KWC Racing for Caleb” at a speedway near Caleb’s uncle’s house.

Stickers and cards can be sent to Caleb Hammond’s family at 314 North J Street, Oskaloosa, IA 52577.