WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A house fire in Ligonier Township displaced four people and shut down a section of Route 30 on Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 p.m. in a home on Cool Springs Lane off Route 30. All lanes of the highway were closed while firefighters got the blaze under control. Route 30 is now open.

TribLive.com reported that three adults, a child and three dogs were displaced in the blaze.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire.

