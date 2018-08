Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Shaler Township Police Department announced a road closure because of a large tree and wires down on Saturday.

Wetzel Road is closed between Little Pine Creek Road and Wible Run Road. Alternate routes are McElheny, Marzolf, or Vilsack Roads. Verizon reports that they don’t expect the road to be open until sometime on Sunday.

Access to the VFW Post 9199 is available from Wible Run Rd.