NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The police ares seeking a suspect they think was behind a burglary on Leasure Avenue in the City of New Castle last Saturday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Donald Talley of New Castle, was identified from surveillance pictures.

donald talley mug New Castle Police Seek Help Tracking Down Burglary Suspect

Photo courtesy of The New Castle Police Department

Investigators learned that Talley allegedly entered a residence through an open window and stole items from inside of the residence. Talley also allegedly stole a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with plate No. HXE-0745.

Officers discovered Talley allegedly attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Tic Toc location in Coitsville, Ohio, shortly after the burglary. After having the card declined, Talley left toward Youngstown, Ohio, in the vehicle.

Talley is also a person of interest in other recent burglaries in the New Castle area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talley is asked to call 724-656-9300. Tips can be also left at the New Castle Police tipline.

