NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The police ares seeking a suspect they think was behind a burglary on Leasure Avenue in the City of New Castle last Saturday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Donald Talley of New Castle, was identified from surveillance pictures.

Investigators learned that Talley allegedly entered a residence through an open window and stole items from inside of the residence. Talley also allegedly stole a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with plate No. HXE-0745.

Officers discovered Talley allegedly attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Tic Toc location in Coitsville, Ohio, shortly after the burglary. After having the card declined, Talley left toward Youngstown, Ohio, in the vehicle.

Talley is also a person of interest in other recent burglaries in the New Castle area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Talley is asked to call 724-656-9300. Tips can be also left at the New Castle Police tipline.