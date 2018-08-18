Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carrick woman jumped from the back porch roof to escape from a fire that destroyed her home Saturday.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Leolyn Street. A witness says a huge wall of flames engulfed the wood framed structure and burned it to the ground within 40 minutes.

“One occupant jumped from the porch roof, rear porch roof, onto the ground and was injured,” said Pittsbrugh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones. “She was transported to Mercy hospital.”

According to officials, there were three people home at the time of the fire. The other two residents were not reported injured. Firefighters at the scene say that the structure was so unstable that they needed heavy equipment to search through the debris.

“Crystal Miller is a really good friend of mine and I hope that she’s doing OK,” said Cathy McNamara, the victim’s neighbor. “I just hope everybody made it out of there OK. Please let them be OK.”

The remains of the house will eventually be demolished. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.