MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University has postponed its Fan Day with the Mountaineer football team over an outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Fan Day was initially scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The WVU Athletic Department says five cases of hand, foot and mouth disease have been identified within the school’s football program.

Because the disease is highly contagious, the Athletic Department says it is in “the best interest of the general public to postpone the event.”

handfootmouth WVU Postpones Football Fan Day Over Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease Outbreak

Hand, Foot, and Mouth disease (Credit: CBS)

The WVU medical staff is continuing to monitor the situation.

A new date for Fan Day has not been announced at this time.

In July, more than a dozen people were infected with hand, foot and mouth disease at a summer school program for Pittsburgh Public Schools in Mount Oliver.

At least 10 students and six staff members caught the disease. The building was disinfected and the district says it’s confident the building is now safe for students.

