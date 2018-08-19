  • KDKA TV

North Side, Tequila Cowboy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A stabbing happened outside of Tequila Cowboy on the North Side killing a man early Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened just after 2:00 a.m.

A suspect is in custody for the murder.

