PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The tastes of autumn will be back in August this year. Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts are both reportedly bringing back their popular fall flavors at the end of the month.

Business Insider reports an internal announcement of Starbucks’ fall menu shows the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha and Teavana Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte will be back in stores on Aug. 28.

The menu also showed two new fall flavors will be introduced in September.

Last year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte got an early release on Sept. 1 and an official launch on Sept. 5.

Dunkin’ Donuts says their pumpkin- and maple pecan-flavored coffees will be back in stores by Aug. 27.

In addition to the coffee flavors, their fall menu extends to their donuts, including a new apple crisp donut, and breakfast foods.

