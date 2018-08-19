Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — One man is dead after he led police on a high-speed chase through New Castle on Sunday.

New Castle Police officers were told to be on the lookout for a white Kia sedan with front-end damage being driven by 27-year-old Shamkeem Moore, who had been involved in an incident in Beaver Falls involving a firearm.

An officer spotted the vehicle near West Washington Street. The officer turned around and tried to stop the vehicle, but Moore sped away.

Officers from multiple departments chased Moore through several streets on the west side of New Castle to Round Street. The vehicle then struck a curb, blowing out the front tire.

Police say Moore was seen getting out of the vehicle with a handgun and fleeing into a wooded area.

As officers were setting up a perimeter around the area, they heard a single gunshot. Officers used a K-9 to track Moore and found him dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.