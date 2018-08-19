Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recent data shows more animal abuse cases are filed in Allegheny County than any other county in Pennsylvania.

According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, there were a total of 1,570 animal abuse cases filed in Pennsylvania between Aug. 27, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Nine percent of those 1,570 cases were filed in Allegheny County.

The top 5 counties with the highest number of animal abuse cases were:

Allegheny — 9 percent

— 9 percent Somerset — 8 percent

— 8 percent Jefferson — 5 percent

— 5 percent Mercer — 4 percent

— 4 percent Armstrong — 4 percent

The majority of offenses filed were for neglect of an animal. Most defendants in animal abuse cases are between the ages of 46 and 65, and more than half of defendants in animal abuse cases are male.