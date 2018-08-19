  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Animal Abuse, List, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recent data shows more animal abuse cases are filed in Allegheny County than any other county in Pennsylvania.

According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, there were a total of 1,570 animal abuse cases filed in Pennsylvania between Aug. 27, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Nine percent of those 1,570 cases were filed in Allegheny County.

how prevalent is animal abuse in pennsylvania 007239 Allegheny County Tops List For Pa. Animal Abuse Cases

(Graphic Credit: PA Courts InfoShare)

The top 5 counties with the highest number of animal abuse cases were:

  • Allegheny — 9 percent
  • Somerset — 8 percent
  • Jefferson — 5 percent
  • Mercer — 4 percent
  • Armstrong — 4 percent

The majority of offenses filed were for neglect of an animal. Most defendants in animal abuse cases are between the ages of 46 and 65, and more than half of defendants in animal abuse cases are male.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s