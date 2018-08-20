Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of groping two girls who were babysitting his children.

Greg Bittner, 36, walked out of his preliminary arraignment charged with false imprisonment and indecent assault stemming from a July 28 incident.

State police say Bittner tried to force himself on two minors who had been babysitting his three children at his home on Linda Drive in Hempfield Township.

One girl told investigators Bittner hugged her, rubbed her bank then moved his hand to the small of her back. The victim called it “uncomfortable.”

The girls say at one point, Bittner turned out the lights, said it was “bedtime” and started stroking both of the girls’ legs. He then allegedly tried to kiss one girl, holding her down and grabbing her face.

The other girl told troopers she switched on her cell phone light, saw what was allegedly happening and tried to pull Bittner off the other girl, only to have Bittner allegedly grab her by the neck and try to kiss her as well.

Both girls then ran upstairs to a bedroom, locked the door and eventually escaped Bittner’s home.

According to court records, after they escaped, they ran to a nearby Sunoco station and called a female relative to come pick them up.

The relative drove the girls straight to state police to file a report.

Troopers arrived at Bittner’s home and allegedly found him passed out in a closet. Bittner told investigators he came home, walked the dog with the girls then went to bed.

Bittner is free on $50,000 unsecured bond awaiting a Sept. 11 preliminary hearing.