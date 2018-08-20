Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS) — A mother’s emotional video showing a man who allegedly tried to film her daughter in a changing room has been viewed millions of times.

CBS affiliate KUTV reports 36-year-old Jorge Leon-Alfaro is facing charges for allegedly filming a 12-year-old girl who was changing in a dressing room stall at a Salt Lake City mall.

The girl’s mother, Doris Stiles-Scown, posted a video to Facebook describing what happened.

She says she went out of the dressing room to get her daughter a different size and when she returned, she allegedly saw Leon-Alfaro under the stall trying to grab her daughter’s legs. She says after she and a store employee yelled at him, he ran away, but Stiles-Scown ran after him.

In the video, Leon-Alfaro is seen sitting in the parking lot, surrounded by apparent bystanders.

“This right here is what a predator looks like. I caught this guy underneath my daughter’s stall while she was changing in Rue 21, and I had to chase him all the way down. Thankfully, I got him,” Stiles-Scown said. “Not today, buddy. Not today. I’m gonna make sure your face gets out so that you’re not in any more stalls looking under little girls dressing.”

In the emotional video, Stiles-Scown goes on to call Leon-Alfaro “a sick pervert.”

“Not today. He didn’t get away from this mom,” she said.

The only response Leon-Alfaro has to Stiles-Scown is, “I’d like to talk to the officers.”

Stiles-Scown’s video has been viewed more than 8 million times on her Facebook page.

Leon-Alfaro is facing voyeurism charges.