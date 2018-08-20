Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A motorcyclist who crashed in New Castle late Saturday night has died.

A witness said the motorcyclist, later identified as 47-year-old Ernest Williamson Jr., was speeding on the Falls Street Bypass near Lowery Street around 10 p.m. when he lost control and struck a guard rail.

According to the witness, Williamson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was bleeding from the head.

He was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson, then transferred by medical helicopter to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Williamson later died from his injuries.