DONORA (KDKA) — A personal care home in Donora was evacuated after reports that the owner had abandoned the business.

The last of 60 patients who once stayed at Miller’s Corner Cottage have been moved out. The owner has reached an agreement to surrender his license.

A state inspection found 55 violations, including limited food supply, medication stored improperly, a lack of air conditioning in some sections and inoperable fire sprinkler systems.

In addition, employees complain that their paychecks bounced and money was missing from residents’ accounts.

“They said $6,000 was missing from our payroll, then, you know, what happened to all the money?” employee Perry Youngblood said. “There’s people in here that’s on social security and they’re paying to live here. They’re getting some of [their social security money]. They’re only getting, like, $80 out of it.”

Several employees blame owner Charles Miller for giving up on the business.

Miller was leasing the personal care home from Mon Valley Hospital.

The Donora Borough will hold a meeting this week to ensure the home does not reopen without a license.