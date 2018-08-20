  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITCAIRN (KDKA) – A fire broke out in Pitcairn early Monday morning and officials believe it is suspicious.

According to officials at the scene, the fire started in the garage of an apartment building in the 300 block of Broadway Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

A police officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the building and alerted firefighters who were able to put it out in 15 minutes.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials believe the fire started in the front seat of a van in the garage. The van had been parked there for several years and the garage door was unlocked, leading officials to believe the fire is suspicious in nature.

“Fortunately, the police were doing their routine patrols to find this fire. Had they not found it, it probably would have been a lot worse than what we’ve seen today. Had they not found this fire, it could have been a catastrophe. The garage door was unlocked, access was able to be made by anybody and being that nobody was supposed to be in the garage, the fire was inside the vehicle so that’s what makes it suspicious,” Pitcairn Hose Co. No. 1 Chief Thomas Dick said.

Two apartment buildings were evacuated, but the residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

There are no injuries and the officer is being hailed as a hero for his quick actions.

