PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another group is shining a light on Pittsburgh, calling it one of the most livable cities in the country.

The Economist Intelligence Unit released its annual Global Liveability Index report earlier this month, ranking cities around the globe based on categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Out of 140 cities, Pittsburgh was named the 32nd most livable city in the world.

When narrowed down to just the United States, Pittsburgh comes in 2nd behind Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu came in 23rd globally.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh has been ranked the most livable city in the country in the past.

The ten most livable cities in the world are as follows: