Filed Under:Global Liveability Index, Local TV, Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another group is shining a light on Pittsburgh, calling it one of the most livable cities in the country.

The Economist Intelligence Unit released its annual Global Liveability Index report earlier this month, ranking cities around the globe based on categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Out of 140 cities, Pittsburgh was named the 32nd most livable city in the world.

When narrowed down to just the United States, Pittsburgh comes in 2nd behind Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu came in 23rd globally.

pittsburghskyline Pittsburgh Named 2nd Most Livable City In United States, 32nd Worldwide

Photo Credit: Lukas Kosslow Photography

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Pittsburgh has been ranked the most livable city in the country in the past.

The ten most livable cities in the world are as follows:

  1. Vienna, Austria
  2. Melbourne, Australia
  3. Osaka, Japan
  4. Calgary, Canada
  5. Sydney, Australia
  6. Vancouver, Canada
  7. Toronto, Canada
  8. Tokyo, Japan
  9. Copenhagen, Denmark
  10. Adelaide, Australia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s