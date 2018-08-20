Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CUMBERLAND, Md. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and others was spotted in Maryland on Sunday.

According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, deputies were called around 7 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle at Potomac Industrial Park in Cumberland, Md.

The man was seen fleeing towards the Potomac River when deputies arrived on the scene.

Officials say the man was positively identified as 27-year-old Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Pa. Multiple law enforcement departments conducted an extensive search of the area, but they were unable to locate Christy.

During the search, they found a red 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Pennsylvania license plate reading ZGL-2845. The truck had been stolen from a building in Potomac Industrial Park. Christy is considered a suspect in the theft.

Christy is wanted on multiple warrants in Pennsylvania, including burglarly, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.

The FBI says Christy is wanted for allegedly posting threats on Facebook in June, saying he was going to shoot Trump in the head and use “lethal force” on any law enforcement officer attempting to detain him.

Christy is described as a white man with a light complexion who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm, short dark blonde hair and a full beard. He speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office says federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Christy’s arrest.