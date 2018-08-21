Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were out in full force Tuesday night in Green Tree, searching for a person of interest in two shooting incidents.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, it all started just after 8:45 p.m. in the area of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and West Warrington Street.

Department officials say the person of interest was spotted in a vehicle there, but when police tried to pull the car over, it took off and later crashed along Springfield Street in the city.

The person of interest ran away, towards the Parkway Center Mall area.

Police were combing the Green Tree and West End areas for any signs of the person.

