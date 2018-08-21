SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The travel bus line Megabus is expanding their available routes in Pittsburgh.

Megabus will now be offering a Pittsburgh to Washington D.C route with a stop in Morgantown, West Virginia. The new route will have an afternoon departure on Thursdays and Fridays. This route will be an addition to the already existing daily morning departures to Washington D.C.

The bus company will be adding return travel from Washington D.C. to Pittsburgh with a stop in Morgantown. The travel to Pittsburgh will feature a morning departure time and will be added to their existing afternoon departures on Fridays and Saturdays.

Megabus reports that the buses will be operated by Lenzner and Dillions.

