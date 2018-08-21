Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe storms are possible for this afternoon. Western Pennsylvania and the surrounding communities remain under a “slight” severe weather threat.

This means there is around a one-in-five chance of seeing some type of severe weather within a 25-mile radius of any given point.

At this point, destructive wind (15 percent) is the main concern. While the chance for tornadoes is small (2 percent) there is still a chance. That percentage means that there is just a 2 percent chance of a tornado developing within a 25-mile radius of where you are.

The hail and tornado chance has actually gone down over the past 24 hours.

The best chance for severe thunderstorm development is this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Storms will form and move quickly to the northeast. Storm speed will be at or faster than 40 mph limiting flash flood potential.

Storms should come to an end during the evening hours with just some light rain and drizzle around for cold font passage early on Wednesday morning.

Light drizzle should continue through the morning and early afternoon on Wednesday with temperatures hovering in the 60s for the afternoon.

Highs return to the 70s on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s expected for Saturday and Sunday.