PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms moved into western Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, which triggered several alerts.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts Armstrong, Clarion and Jefferson counties, which expired at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 10 p.m.:

Armstrong, Clarion, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, Somerset and Westmoreland

Earlier, the Storm Prediction Center, one of the branches of the National Weather Service, issued a slight risk of severe weather for all of western Pennsylvania and the surrounding area.

According to Meteorologist Ron Smiley, we will be in what is called the “warm sector” for the remainder of the day. This unstable air mass will be hot and humid with strong winds coming in from the south. Wind gusts could easily top 30 MPH ahead of any storms that develop.

These individual cells will have the potential to turn into super cells – storms with the potential to drop large and long-lasting tornadoes. Strong wind and hail will also be possible in any of these individual cells.

The peak time for these storms to develop will likely be after 4 p.m. and before 8 p.m. This does not mean that storms won’t develop outside of this window.

