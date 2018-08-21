SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Warning Issued, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Also In Effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he won’t release a tax return because his income is nobody else’s business and he suggests labor unions will use it to try to organize workers at his non-union waste-hauling business.

Wagner made the comments in response to a questioner at a Monday night question-and-answer session in Erie in video captured by the Democratic Party.

Wagner went on to say that, if he discloses his income, labor union representatives will tell his employees how much he makes.

State law requires candidates to identify sources of income, which Wagner has. Releasing a tax return isn’t required, although Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has pledged to open his 2017 tax return to inspection by reporters after it is filed.

Wolf did something similar during his 2014 campaign.

