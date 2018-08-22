Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz has been charged with harassment.
The district attorney’s office charged Fritz with summary harassment based on a complaint made by sheriff’s Cpl. Steven Felder earlier this month. The complaint states that Fritza, 63, of Mt. Pleasant physcially contacted Felder during an altercation. The claim states that Fritz pushed Felder in the chest during a grievance hearing involving another deputy.
The citation filed with the Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan states that another deputy witnessed the incident.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held said, “I will work with the human resources office to determine what the county policy is.”
Fritz has been on a paid suspension since Aug. 13 while the district attorney’s office investigates the incident. With the suspension, Fritz has been barred from all county properties and her sheriff’s vehicle has been confiscated.
Last week Capt. Travis Day was placed on a paid suspension following charges by Penn State University Police. Day was charged with summary harassment for an alleged incident that occurred on the campus in University Park. The alleged incident took place during a training course.
What? What does “county policy” have to do with an assault charge? And what does human resources have to do with this?
No wonder they want this Sheriff out of office.