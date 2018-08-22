Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says the Station Square T tracks will be partially open in time for Thursday morning’s commute.

Outbound light rail tracks at Station Square will be ready for the start of service tomorrow, while inbound rail cars will continue using the Allentown line until this weekend.

Good news: We plan to reopen the outbound tracks of Station Square Station tomorrow morning. The inbound will continue to use the former Allentown line for some final testing. We plan to reopen the inbound side this weekend. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 22, 2018

The reopening comes less than three weeks after a freight train derailed and fell onto the Station Square tracks below.

Over the last 13-days, contractors and Port Authority employees have replaced more than 1,600 feet of light rail track, 4,000 feet of overhead power lines, and a 5,000-pound line support frame.

More than 2,400 rail passengers use Station Square and more than 30,000 riders use the light rail system daily said the Port Authority.

In a press release the Port Authority said: “The freight train derailment has disrupted so many people’s lives and I’d like to thank riders for being so patient while we repaired the damage,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman. “I also wish to thank the many Port Authority employees and contractors who worked hard to restore service to our riders as quickly as possible.”

Riders with questions about the reopening or service changes should call 412-442-2000 or 412-231-7007 for TTY.