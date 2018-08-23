  • KDKA TVOn Air

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — Beechview’s Canton Avenue is not only the steepest street in the city; it’s the steepest in the lower 48 states.

The road gets attention during the Dirty Dozen bike race when riders try to conquer the 12 toughest hills in the area, but city leaders want more visitors to see the hill.

Canton Avenue, just off Banksville Road, has a 37 percent grade, making it the steepest street in the continental United States.

canton avenue New Signage To Designate Canton Avenue As Countrys Steepest Street

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The street has such a sharp incline, Audi filmed a car commercial on the road back in 2016 to showcase the strength of their Quattro A4.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill wants to make sure everyone knows about Canton. On Saturday, he will erect signs at the top and the bottom so everyone knows Canton Avenue is truly the king of the hill.

“It really is a tourist attraction,” Coghill said. “Lately, it’s been coming to my attention that people who live in that area, who I know, neighbors of mine, have said occasionally [there are] six or seven people there, sometimes per day, just coming to look at it. It is quite remarkable. It’s one of the many attractions, I feel, we have in Beechview and if we can shed light on that, I think that’s a good think.”

The signs will designate Canton as the steepest street in the country, and people hope it will encourage tourists to stop by, then spend some time and money in Beechview’s business district.

