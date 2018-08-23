Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The father of a 4-year-old boy killed in a Lancaster County farm accident is facing charges.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says the 4-year-old was killed in a feed mixer at his family’s farm in Salisbury Township on May 30.

The boy’s father, 41-year-old Alvin F. Beiler, told police his son was climbing a silo as Beiler worked feed mixture into the feed mixer.

Beiler said the child “disappeared” after he climbed down from the silo, and he lost track of his son. He also said he even thought to himself, “Where did he get to?” Beiler then turned on the mixer.

After Beiler realized his son was inside the mixer, he stopped the machine and ran to a neighbor’s home to get help.

Police were sent to the farm around 9:15 p.m. and found the boy submerged in feed in the mixer.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The District Attorney’s Office says Beiler showed “gross negligence and recklessness” by turning on the machine when he didn’t know where his son was, especially considering his son had been playing by the mixer minutes earlier.

Beiler also told police the boy had played on and around the machine in the past.

Beiler is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.