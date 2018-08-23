Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who was recently in jail on involuntary manslaughter charges has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a woman in Westmoreland County.

State police say 19-year-old Malik Crosby brutalized a young woman described as his girlfriend a home in the 100 block of Kunkle Street in Salem Township.

According to investigators, Crosby choked and beat the girl after she refused his sexual advances.

Court records say when the victim told Crosby “no,” he pushed her against the wall and started choking her with both hands. The Pittsburgh native then allegedly continued to choke the girl, dragging her across the wall, before releasing his grip.

Crosby also allegedly destroyed a TV and broke out a window.

After leaving the home, Crosby allegedly sent the victim a text message saying he would be back to kill her. Shortly after that, Crosby returned and tried to get back into the residence through the front door.

The victim called state police. Troopers showed up and took him into custody. He has been sent to the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and strangulation.

Crosby was on probation after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2015 beating death of 15-year-old Nicholas Grant inside a Carrick group home. Crosby spent 27 months behind bars.