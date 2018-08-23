Filed Under:Allegheny County, Kym Gable, Local TV, North Side, Perry South, Pittsburgh Police, Search, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching the city’s Perry South section after shots were fired at a police car late Thursday night.

The incident happened in the area of Mayfield Avenue and Delger Street just before 10 p.m.

Someone reportedly shot out an undercover detective’s windshield, then took off.

No description has been released of a suspect, but police are reportedly looking for an older-model, dark-colored Chrysler 300. The rear windshield has been shattered.

The investigation continues.

