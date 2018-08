Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — South Fayette Township Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person approaching children.

According to police, a suspicious person approached several school-aged children near Old Oakdale Road and the Forest Ridge neighborhood Monday.

Police say they are working to identify the person based on a solid lead, and they do not believe there is any ongoing danger.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details