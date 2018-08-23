Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — A former “Teen Mom” star has pleaded guilty to charges related to a McKees Rocks meth lab case.

Detectives were sent to an apartment in the 1200 block of Vine Street with a search warrant on Jan. 10 on the suspicion that 28-year-old Kieffer Delp, of Pittsburgh, was operating a meth lab at that location.

When authorities arrived at the home and knocked on the door, no one answered. Authorities eventually forcibly entered the apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, they were struck by “the overwhelming odor of chemicals” when they entered the residence. Delp then came out of a rear bedroom. He was taken into custody without incident.

In the apartment, authorities found items and chemicals used in the production of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Delp entered a guilty plea to one count of operating a meth lab, one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of risking a catastrophe.

He faces 18 to 36 months in prison followed by three years of probation.

Delp appeared in the first season of the MTV reality show “Teen Mom.” He dated teen mom Jenelle Eason, one of the show’s original stars.