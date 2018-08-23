Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vornado Air space heaters are being recalled after a man died in a fire involving the recalled heater.

The recall affects Vornado Air’s VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters, which were sold online and at multiple stores nationwide between August 2009 and March 2018.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the space heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

There have been 19 reports of the heaters catching on fire.

One reported fire involving the recalled heater caused the death of a 90-year-old man in Minnesota in December 2017.

Anyone who owns one of the recalled heaters should stop using it immediately and contact Vorando for instructions on how to receive a replacement or a full refund.

Vornado can be reached toll-free by phone at at 855-215-513 or online at vornado.com/recalls.