WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay a trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress on denuclearization.

He tweets that he does not believe China is helping with the effort to rein in North Korea because of stepped-up pressure by the U.S. on trade with China.

…Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Pompeo on Thursday appointed a senior executive with the Ford Motor Co. to be his special envoy for North Korea and said the two would visit next week.

Trump says he’s asked Pompeo “not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Some independent assessments suggest that North Korea has actually been increasing its nuclear activity.

