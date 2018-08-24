Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From “Roots” to “Black Panther,” a debut exhibit at the Heinz History Center will show off the costumes of Ruth Carter, the first African-American woman to receive an Oscar nomination in Costume Design.

The “Heroes and Sheroes” exhibit features costumes from 10 films and television projects Carter has worked on over the course of her career. Costumes from “Selma,” “Do The Right Thing,” “The Butler,” “Amistad,” “Roots” and “Black Panther” are among those on display.

“My films are like my children. I can’t say that any one was a favorite over the other. Each one was a different experience,” Carter said. “I can’t name a favorite. It’s impossible.”

Carter’s been designing in the industry for more than 35 years and has worked on more than 62 films and television projects.

“This exhibit is like a full circle. It takes you from slavery when African-Americans came to this country. It travels you through the ’60s with the White House in ‘The Butler’ and ‘Malcolm X.’ It goes right down to the ’80s with ‘Do The Right Thing,’ and then it goes into the future with ‘Black Panther,'” Carter said.

FashionAFRICANA founder Demeatria Boccella helped bring Carter and the exhibit to Pittsburgh.

“There’s just so much. I feel like [visitors are] going to come back because there’s a lot to take in as it relates to the content and just how perfectly she is able to weave in and tell a story through the medium of costume design,” Boccella said.

As for the title of the exhibit, Carter explains it best.

“It was so fitting to call the exhibit ‘Heroes and Sheroes’ because, you know, we have heroes and sheroes in our communities that we can celebrate alongside this exhibition,” Carter said.

The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 2. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org.