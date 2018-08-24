Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coach Mike Tomlin won’t directly explain the tarp hanging near one of the Steelers’ practice fields at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but he did mention “drones and so forth” when the subject came up.

According to NFL.com, a retractable tarp now blocks the view of the practice field from a nearby building.

When asked about it Thursday, Tomlin told reporters that he would “leave that somewhat mystical” while also saying he would address it directly in the future.

“It will be the 2018 little side story,” Tomlin said.

The coach later suggested it was to guarantee no one spied on the team during practice.

“You know how it is, man. This is interesting times, drones and so forth, you know?” Tomlin said. “We do what we gotta do to prepare and be ready to play, and play on a level, fair, competitive playing field.”

When one reporter asked if Tomlin ever wonders “who might be sitting up on some of those hills,” Tomlin responded, “I wonder about a lot of things.”