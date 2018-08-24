Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Shaler Township road will be shut down for several hours after a crash.

Shaler Township Police shut down Route 8 between Glenshaw Crossing and Butler Plank Road around 6:30 p.m. due to a car crash.

According to police, one person was seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries. All five people will be transported to the hospital.

Route 8 will remain closed for several hours while Allegheny County Police and Shaler Police investigate.

