  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Local TV, Route 8, Shaler Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Shaler Township road will be shut down for several hours after a crash.

Shaler Township Police shut down Route 8 between Glenshaw Crossing and Butler Plank Road around 6:30 p.m. due to a car crash.

According to police, one person was seriously injured and four people suffered minor injuries. All five people will be transported to the hospital.

Route 8 will remain closed for several hours while Allegheny County Police and Shaler Police investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s