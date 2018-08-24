  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wireless carrier T-Mobile announced on Thursday that the personal information of 2 million customers may have been breached.

The breach occurred August 20 when the companies cyber-security team discovered the hackers and shut down access to sensitive data.

T-Mobile said in a statement, “None of your financial data (including credit card information) or social security numbers were involved, and no passwords were compromised.”

Personal information of customers such as name, billing zip code, phone number, email address, account number and account type (prepaid or postpaid) may have been exposed during the breach.

“We take the security of your information very seriously and have a number of safeguards in place to protect your personal information from unauthorized access,” said T-Mobile. “We truly regret that this incident occurred and are so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you.”

T-Mobile and division Metro PCS encourages customers with question to reach out to a customer service agent by dialing 611 from their device.

