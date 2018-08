Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A one-vehicle crash on Saturday morning claimed the life of a motorcycle operator.

The crash occurred at roughly 12:30 a.m. on Lincoln Way.

First responders found just the one motorcycle, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Westmoreland County Coroner and the North Huntingdon Police are investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.

