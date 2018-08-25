Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a busy night for Pittsburgh Police Narcotics and SWAT teams in Zone 5 on Friday.

Detectives served warrants for two residences – one in the 5000 block of Columbo Street in Garfield and one in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington, following two unrelated drug investigations on Friday night.

The Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team served both of these warrants based on information received that led investigators to believe weapons may be present inside both locations.

When detectives searched the residence on Columbo Street, they found five bricks of heroin, a .32 caliber revolver, a .22 caliber pistol, and drug packaging materials. Omri Johnson, 24, and Dameon Arrington, 25, were both arrested.

Immediately following this incident, detectives and SWAT moved to Lincoln-Lemington, where the second warrant was served.

When detectives searched the residence on Lincoln Avenue, they found a large amount of white powder, a pill press and drug packaging materials. Initial testing at the scene revealed that the powder tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl. Based on the amount of powder and the inherent danger posed by fentanyl, a special team was called in to safely recover the evidence.

Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for Bryant Boyd.