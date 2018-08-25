Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CERRITOS, Calif. (KDKA) — Two parents were arrested Friday after a concerned citizen found two toddlers sleeping in a mall parking lot.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department says deputies patrolling the parking lot of a mall in Cerritos, Calif., were contacted by a concerned citizen who had found two young children.

The 2-year-old and 3-year-old were sleeping in a stroller behind a parked vehicle.

Authorities found the children’s parents, identified as Saud Audousari and Muneirah Almowanas, about an hour and 20 minutes later.

According to the sheriff’s department, the parents had been shopping inside the mall.

Audousari and Almowanas were both arrested for felony child endangerment.

The toddlers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution before being released into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.