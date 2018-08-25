Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man was found fatally shot in Wilkinsburg early Saturday morning.

Someone called 911 just after 12:30 a.m. to report multiple shots had been fired and a man had been shot in a home in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue.

When Wilkinsburg Police arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

There is no information on a possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing.

