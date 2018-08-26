Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department are asking the public for help finding 6-year-old Devante Hayward Jr.

Devante was last seen by his mother on Friday at the Fresh Grocer at 1501 North Broad Street.

Officials say that a man known to her as “Jay” was supposed to bring Devante back to the Fresh Grocer at 9 p.m. that same day.

The child’s mother made several attempts to contact the man, but received no response. She notified police on Saturday at 11 p.m.

Devante is 4 foot 10 inches, 70 pounds, and has a light brown complexion. He has brown eyes and wavy black hair.

The man he was last seen with, “Jay”, was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze In Brewerytown

Police say that he is known to sell water out front of the Fresh Grocer.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Devante Hayward Jr. or “Jay” to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3257 or to please call 911.