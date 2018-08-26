Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her four children home alone for hours in a home with no food and little furniture.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a home on Garfield Street in Natrona Heights around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report that unattended juveniles were “hanging” out of a second-story window.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw two male toddlers, approximately 2 or 3 years old, leaning out an open window on the second floor of a home. A broken window and other objects, like shoes, were on the ground below. Police say one of the juveniles had apparently pushed out the window and thrown the other objects outside.

Neighbors told police that four children lived in the home and their mother, 30-year-old Deondra Bundy, leaves them almost every day.

Officers tried to get the two children to come downstairs and let them inside, but officers eventually had to use a ladder to get inside.

When the officers entered the home, they saw most of the rooms, including the bathrooms, were empty. Some rooms had bare mattresses. The kitchen did not have a refrigerator and there was no food in the cupboards.

Upstairs, officers found a room that was locked from the inside and forced entry into the room.

Inside the room, officers found the two toddlers leaning out the window, along with a male juvenile and a female juvenile face down on a bare mattress. Police say there was an unknown liquid, possibly urine or vomit, near the male juvenile on the floor.

Police say the two juveniles showed no signs of life when they first tried to wake them up and they only woke up after the officers made physical contact with them. The male juvenile had several bruises and abrasions on his face and his left eye was swollen.

The female juvenile told officers their mother had left them alone to go to the store around 2 p.m.

All four children were sent to a local hospital for treatment then taken into protective custody by the Office of Children, Youth and Families.

Around 11 p.m., officers found out that Bundy had returned to the home then fled when neighbors tried to talk to her. A short time later, an officer conducted a traffic stop and found Bundy in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Bundy was then taken into custody. She’s facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.