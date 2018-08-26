Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LA BELLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two corrections officers were sickened in one day at SCI Fayette.

Saturday morning, an officer’s face became flushed while performing fire, safety and security checks in a cell. The officer’s heart rate also became elevated.

The officer responded after medical staff administered Narcan. The officer was then sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, another officer was escorting an inmate, who had apparently been under the influence, to the prison’s medical department.

After the officer escorted the inmate, he developed bumps across his front hairline and his blood pressure elevated.

He was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment. He was discharged from the hospital at 1:40 a.m. Sunday and he returned to the prison at 3:20 a.m. to finish his shift.

The incidents are being referred to as exposure and substance contact incidents.