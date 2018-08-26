BREAKING NEWS:Senator John McCain Dies At Age 81
Filed Under:cell phone, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Somerset, Theft, Walmart

SOMERSET (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are searching for suspects that stole several cell phones from an area Walmart.

State police say that unknown actors entered the Somerset Township Walmart and stole multiple cell phones valued at $17,403. The theft occurred early Friday morning at 1:26 a.m.

Police are unsure of how the suspects left the scene but are asking for anyone with information to contact state police.

